Sterling insists he is not a money-grabber

The England international's current deal expires at the end of next season, with manager Brendan Rodgers recently confirming that negotiations were to be shelved until the end of the current campaign.

While Rodgers maintains this is to allow Sterling to focus on his football, the 20-year-old's perceived refusal to put pen to paper has attracted criticism from certain quarters.

Sterling has previously spoken of his desire to stay at the club, where he has shot to prominence since making his debut in 2012.

And he told BBC Sport on Wednesday: "I don't want to be perceived as a money-grabbing 20-year-old.

"I just want to be seen as the kid that loves to play football."