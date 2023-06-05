Steven Gerrard could become manager at surprise English club: report

Steven Gerrard has been out of management since Aston Villa sacked him in October 2022, but he could to return to the dugout with Championship club Leeds United considering the 43-year-old as their next boss.

Leeds opted not to extend Sam Allardyce's contract at the club following their relegation from the Premier League, with Allardyce earning just one point from the four games he managed.

As they return to the second tier of English football, Leeds announced they will appoint a new head coach in the coming weeks in order to start planning for the 2023/24 season.

According to The Telegraph, Gerrard is among the list of candidates the club's hierarchy are considering.

Despite a sour ending at Villa Park, Gerrard impressed during his time in charge of Rangers between 2018 and 2021, ending Celtic's stranglehold on the league title in the process. His progress earned him rave reviews, with suggestions that he might even become Jurgen Klopp's successor at Liverpool.

However, the start of the 2022/23 Premier League season saw Aston Villa win just two of their opening games, leading to his dismissal. He is reportedly eager to get back into management after an extended period out of the game.

Also on Leeds' shortlist are Scott Parker and Carlos Corberan. Parker started the 2022/23 season at Bournemouth, before his sacking saw him head to Belgium to take up the manger's job with Club Brugge.

Unfortunately for the former England international, Parker failed to impress and was sacked after just 3 months.

Corberan, meanwhile, is the current West Bromwich Albion manager, and while his contract at the Hawthorns was recently extended until 2027, the Spaniard has history with Leeds.

He spent two seasons under Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road as his first-team coach, before opting to continue his coaching career by taking up the vacant manager's position at Huddersfield Town in 2020.