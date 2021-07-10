Steven Gerrard left frustrated as Rangers suffer pre-season defeat to Tranmere

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard pulled no punches after a 1-0 friendly defeat by Tranmere as he labelled his side’s attempts to stop the goal “embarrassing” and criticised their attacking play.

Gers fell to a long-range first-half strike from Kieron Morris against Micky Mellon’s side at Prenton Park.

Scott Wright, Ianis Hagi, Kemar Roofe, Jermain Defoe, Ryan Kent, Cedric Itten, Lewis Mayo and Joe Aribo all had chances but Gerrard was not satisfied with his side’s approach play as he suffered defeat on his return to Merseyside.

“Obviously not happy with the result,” he told Rangers TV.

“I think there was large pockets of control and you could clearly see our style. But over the 90 minutes in the final third it was nowhere near good enough for a Rangers standard.

“I have to take into consideration that it’s our second game and we are coming into the game fatigued, but the level of players we have got here I expect us to create more and certainly get a couple of goals each half.

“So disappointed with the result, quite frustrated with our final-third play but really happy with pockets and how certain individuals going about our business.

“But there were another eight positives to take from today and they are not here with us. So it will all work itself out.”

Gerrard was without a number of players who were involved in international football over the summer along with injured players such as Ryan Jack and Niko Katic.

But he was still able to field 22 first-team players and expected more in both halves of the game.

“The goal we conceded was embarrassing from our level on how it was last year,” the Rangers manager said.

“People jumping out of the way of tackles, people being soft and weak, and I can’t tolerate that.

“As we move along we will get stronger and better and there will be a better level of performance.

“It’s quite frustrating to lose the game. The big picture, the result is not important at the moment but the takeaway is where we have to improve, certainly the final third.”