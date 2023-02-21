Steven Gerrard to manage Lionel Messi? PSG considering Liverpool legend – report

Steven Gerrard has emerged as a surprise contender to replace under-pressure PSG (opens in new tab) head coach Christopher Galtier.

The Ligue 1 leaders fought back to claim a dramatic 4-3 win over Lille on Sunday, but they've been in rotten form of late by their extremely high standards.

That victory was preceded by three straight defeats – PSG went down 3-1 at Monaco (opens in new tab) in the league, were dumped out of the Coupe de France by arch-rivals Marseille (opens in new tab), and lost 1-0 at home to Bayern Munich (opens in new tab) in the first leg of the Champions League last 16 – prompting questions to be asked of Galtier's position.

Lionel Messi scored a 95th-minute free-kick winner for PSG last time out (Image credit: Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images)

Gerrard – who was sacked by Aston Villa (opens in new tab) in October after an utterly miserable start to the season – won't have been at the top of many people's lists to manage PSG. However, the Scottish Daily Express (opens in new tab) claim that the Liverpool (opens in new tab) legend – who started his managerial career with Rangers (opens in new tab) – has been 'discussed' as a potential option to succeed Galtier should he be sacked.

The Parisian giants have also been linked with Thomas Tuchel, who was dismissed by Chelsea a month before Gerrard lost his job at Villa. In charge at the Parc des Princes between 2018 and 2020, the German guided PSG to successive Ligue 1 titles and their first-ever Champions League title.

PSG are entering a period which could have a defining impact on their campaign, beginning with a top-of-the-table clash away to Marseille on Sunday night. After that, it's Nantes at home, before they travel to Bayern for the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.