Strootman staying with Roma despite United talk

Strootman has frequently been linked with the Premier League club and recent reports have suggested United boss David Moyes will make a bid for the Dutchman in January.

However, Chiel Dekker, Strootman's agent, insists the 23-year-old is more than happy to stay where he is, having only joined Roma from PSV in the close season.

"Kevin is very happy in Rome and his intention is to stay here for a long time," Dekker told Sky Sports.

"They have started a project and a new team and he has adapted well to his new club."

Strootman, who boasts 24 caps for the Netherlands, has started all but one of Roma's league games this season, helping the team to second place in Serie A.