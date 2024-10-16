Struggling Manchester United summer signing touted for January exit ALREADY

Manchester United have suffered a sluggish start to the season, in every sense.

Erik ten Hag, INEOS and Old Trafford have all hit the headlines for the wrong reasons, with the Red Devils currently languishing in a lowly 14th place in the Premier League table.

In a summer of change, plenty of new faces have arrived, of which none have so far really impressed thus far. One forward, however, has already been tipped to secure a January move away from the club.

Manchester United star Joshua Zirkzee needs to find his form and a loan move would work, says Premier League great

Former West Ham United legend Paulo Di Canio believes Joshua Zirkzee isn't cut out for the demands Premier League football brings, despite having notched on his debut for Manchester United.

The former Bologna forward popped up with a decisive strike to secure an opening day success for Ten Hag's side against Fulham, but despite his best efforts, has not been able to find the net since.

"I would loan Zirkzee from Manchester United," Di Canio told Tuttosport. "They've been making crazy choices for several years and none of them are working, not even Zirkzee who's a bit too slow for the Premier League.

"Perhaps he'll prove me wrong with goals and great performances, but in England, they attack you straight away and whistle 30 per cent fewer fouls.

"In Italy, we saw his impact on Bologna. In the end, amidst the confusion at United, they could even loan him out. They already have [Rasmus] Hojlund, and then there's [Marcus] Rashford who can play as a striker.

"He'd be the perfect profile for Juventus, also because it would allow Motta to have a striker with different characteristics to [Dusan] Vlahovic. Zirkzee isn't a devastating scorer, he's not someone who can score 25 goals, but he helps others play well."

In FourFourTwo's view, we can't see Zirkzee being allowed to leave the club this soon, especially given his age and the fact that he does look, in flashes, like he could come good for Ten Hag and Manchester United this season.

It is often easy to criticise, but with the international break behind us, the Netherlands international could now kick on and make a real impact for the Red Devils. Of course, first choice No.9 Rasmus Hojlund has just returned from injury, but you do feel his chance will come at some point.