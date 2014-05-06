Suarez confirms Honduras World Cup squad

The Central American nation, ranked 32nd in the world, will be competing at their second consecutive finals and Suarez's squad includes several players who featured in South Africa.

Among those are Premier League duo Maynor Figueroa, of Hull City, and Stoke City's Wilson Palacios, both of whom played in all three group-stage matches in 2010, with Honduras picking up just one point.

Luis Lopez of Real Espana is one of the notable inclusions, securing a goalkeeping spot alongside Noel Valladares and Donis Escober of Olimpia.

Suarez believes that 20-year-old Lopez has "enormous potential" and will likely take over from Valladares as number one in the future.

Anderlecht's Andy Najar is also handed a midfield spot while New England Revolution striker Jerry Bengston is set to lead the attack after scoring nine times during qualifying.

Suarez used 54 players on the road to Brazil as Honduras finished third in CONCACAF qualifying, and the coach asked those who missed out not to take his decision to heart.

"I ask the ones who have not been called up to understand," he is quoted as saying by FIFA.com.

"A lot of players were part of this process, but only 23 can be called. I cannot keep everybody satisfied."

Honduras will open their campaign against France on June 15 but first face three friendlies against Turkey, Israel and England.

Squad lists will be made official when FIFA official approves them on May 16.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Donis Escober (Olimpia), Luis Lopez (Real Espana), Noel Valladares (Olimpia)

Defenders: Brayan Beckeles (Olimpia), Victor Bernardez (San Jose Earthquakes), Osman Chavez (Qingdao Janoon), Maynor Figueroa (Hull City), Juan Carlos Garcia (Wigan Athletic), Emilio Izaguirre (Celtic), Juan Pablo Montes (Motagua)

Midfielders: Marvin Chavez (Colorado Rapids), Jorge Claros (Motagua), Roger Espinoza (Wigan), Oscar Garcia (Houston Dynamo), Luis Garrido (Olimpia), Mario Martinez (Real Espana), Andy Najar (Anderlecht), Wilson Palacios (Stoke), Arnold Peralta (Rangers)

Forwards: Jerry Bengtson (New England Revolution), Carlo Costly (Real Espana), Rony Martinez (Real Sociedad), Jerry Palacios (Alajuelense)