Suarez sits out Leganes match as Messi makes 700th Barcelona appearance

Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba have been named on the bench for Barcelona's LaLiga game at Leganes, with Lionel Messi in line to make his 700th appearance for the club.

Suarez has scored three goals in five league games this season but sits out Wednesday's match with Munir El Haddadi given a rare chance to impress alongside Messi and Ousmane Dembele in attack.

Arturo Vidal is also on the bench with Belgium defender Thomas Vermaelen making his first appearance of the season as head coach Ernesto Valverde rings the changes.

Messi, who on Sunday broke LaLiga's record for the most appearances by a non-Spanish player, will feature for Barcelona for the 700th time.

Reaching that landmark figure, which includes non-official matches such as pre-season friendlies, leaves Messi behind only former team-mates Andres Iniesta and Xavi in Barca's record books.

Barca dropped their first points of the 2018-19 season at home to Girona last time out, with Clement Lenglet shown a controversial first-half red card in a 2-2 draw.