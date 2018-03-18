Sunderland suspend Gibson after drink-driving charge

Championship strugglers Sunderland announced they have suspended midfielder Darron Gibson after he was charged for "driving with excess alcohol" on Saturday.

Gibson, who came through the ranks at Manchester United and also played for Everton, was involved in a road traffic accident and later charged for being under the influence.

The Republic of Ireland international had only recently been allowed back on the road following a 20-month driving ban for hitting a cyclist while driving, also with "excess alcohol" in his system on that occasion.

Gibson, 30, has played 15 times in the Championship this season, but is unlikely to feature again soon as Sunderland have opted to suspend him and investigate.

Club statement regarding Darron GibsonMarch 18, 2018

Club chief executive Martin Blain said: "We expect the highest standard of behaviour from our players and should any individual fall short of those standards then robust action must be taken."