Sundows see record bid for Slovakian striker rejected

Mamelodi Sundowns have reportedly seen a 'record' bid of around R12.4 miliion rejected by Romanian Liga 1 side Sepsi OSK for Slovakia international striker Pavol Šafranko.

The Brazilians have started the season brightly and sit as strong favourites to retain in their league crown, while they are also expected to challenge on the continent.

Downs refreshed their forward line before the season with the signings of Kermit Erasmus and Peter Shaluile but the continued injury-enforced absence of Mauricio Affonso has seen them look for options abroad.

The South African champions according to reports submitted a big bid of €700,000 (R12.4m) for 26-year-old striker.

Šafranko has scored six goals and registered three assists in 15 league games this season and despite Downs’ offer activating his release clause he was convinced by the club to stay and help them fight for the league title.

"I had an offer for Pavol Safranko from South Africa. Our boss talked to the player and the offer was declined," Attila Hadnagy the club's general director told Gazeta Sportulor.

"The priority for us is the playoffs. The player understood, which makes us happy, and in the summer we agreed with him to let him go."

It is unclear if Downs will now chase other targets or if they will hold off until next season.