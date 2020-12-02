SuperSport and Daniels part ways

SuperSport United have confirmed that they have mutually agreed to part ways with veteran defender Clayton Daniels with immediate effect.

The 36-year-old had seven months left on his contract at Matsatsantsa, but was released by the club after failing to reach an agreement over the length of his new contract.

Daniels joined SuperSport during the 2014-15 season and has played over 200 games for the club while scoring 15 goals and assisting a further seven during his time at the club.

The Cape Town-born defender has also won five trophies with Matsatsantsa, including the Telkom Knockout Cup, back-to-back Nedbank Cup trophies as well as two MTN8 titles.

SuperSport CEO Stanley Matthews has since wished Daniels all the best in his future endeavours.

‘Clayton has been a great player and a warrior for our club helping us win all three domestic Cups and compete in many Cup finals including the CAF Confederation Cup. We understand his desire to play regularly, but as a club we have to also have an eye for the future and like Clayton was given a chance at a young age, we have players like Luke Fleurs and TT Dithlokwe who need to have regular game time. So we have agreed to release Clayton with immediate effect and wish him well in his future both on and off the field,’ Matthews told his club’s official website.

Meanwhile, Daniels added: ‘I feel I have two good years left in me so I don’t want to spend those years watching others play, but that doesn’t change the amazing time I have had at the club and how they been good to me and trusted me with the captaincy in 2014.

‘So I wish all my SuperSport family the best and no one can take away the history we made together, it’s part of football and now I will be looking forward to finding a new club to finish my career.’