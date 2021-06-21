SuperSport United part ways with Rusike and Mohomi

SuperSport United have officially confirmed the departure of forward Evans Rusike and midfielder Lucky Mohomi.

Both Rusike and Mohomi did not have their options extended at the end of the season by the Tshwane-based outfit and the duo will now be free to join any club of their choosing.

Rusike joined signed in 2018 and spent three years with Matsatsantsa, where he scored nine goals and assisted a further 10 from 81 appearances in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Mohomi, who joined United from Mamelodi Sundowns in October 2020, only managed to feature 13 times for the club, while finding the back of the net twice and assisted one goal in the process.

"SuperSport United FC would like to confirm the departure of Evans Rusike and Lucky Mohomi," SuperSport revealed on their official Twitter account.

"We would like to thank Rusike and Mohomi for their contributions & wish them all the best for their future endeavours."