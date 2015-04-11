Swansea sweat on Gomis hamstring injury

Gomis has revelled in the extra responsibility that he has been handed following Wilfried Bony's big-money exit to Manchester City in January, netting four of his five Premier League goals since his former team-mate departed.

Garry Monk was quick to point out that his side struggled after losing Gomis against Everton at the Liberty Stadium and is hopeful of positive update on the 29-year-old.

The Swansea boss said: "Bafe felt a tightening of his hamstring.

"He will have a scan. Hopefully it's not too serious. We don't want to lose his quality and we're already quite thin on the ground."

Marvin Emnes, who replaced Gomis, had a hand in Swansea's equaliser, which cancelled out Aaron Lennon's effort, as he put pressure on Seamus Coleman into handling in the area and Jonjo Shelvey converted the penalty.

The draw enabled Swansea to equal their record Premier League points tally of 47, although Monk was left disappointed at being unable to surpass it in front of the club's supporters.

On the result, Monk differed in opinion compared to Everton counterpart Roberto Martinez when he said: "I think a point was probably the fair result.

"There wasn't too many really good chances, other than a few from long range.

"We showed great character to get back into the game and maybe could have won it on another day.

"We were dominant for the first half an hour, controlled the game well and looked the likely team to score.

"Bafe going off affected us and we conceded a goal, where we made a few positional mistakes.

"The plan was to try and get three points and do it [set a new club Premier League record] at home in front of our fans, so there's a little disappointment, which shows how far we've come because 47 is a great total.

"We'll look to surpass it in the coming games."