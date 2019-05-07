Syvertsen puts Clyde in control

Kristoffer Syvertsen put Clyde in charge of their Scottish League One play-off semi-final against Edinburgh City with a 1-0 away win in the first leg.

Syvertsen got the goal in the 15th minute with a shot low into the left corner, set up by David Goodwillie.

Clyde pushed for a second and went close through Goodwillie and Ally Love before the break.

Edinburgh’s big chance to level came in the 76th minute but Scott Shepherd’s shot cannoned off the crossbar.