Syvertsen puts Clyde in control
Kristoffer Syvertsen put Clyde in charge of their Scottish League One play-off semi-final against Edinburgh City with a 1-0 away win in the first leg.
Syvertsen got the goal in the 15th minute with a shot low into the left corner, set up by David Goodwillie.
Clyde pushed for a second and went close through Goodwillie and Ally Love before the break.
Edinburgh’s big chance to level came in the 76th minute but Scott Shepherd’s shot cannoned off the crossbar.
