Another Paul Pogba? Juventus consider free transfer swoop for Manchester United talent Tahith Chong

The Italian champions signed Pogba on a free transfer in 2012 before selling him back to United for a then-world record £89 million fee four years later.

And the Mail Online reports that Juve are hopeful they can have more success with Chong, who is out of contract at Old Trafford at the end of the season.

The 19-year-old winger is yet to agree new terms with the Premier League club and has peaked interest from Turin and elsewhere in Europe.

Juve sent scouts to watch the Dutchman in action for United’s Under-23 side last Friday, when he scored in a 3-1 win over Stoke City.

Chong has made just two appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in the Premier League this season, both off the bench.

He started in a Carabao Cup clash with Rochdale in September, which United won on penalties, as well as being named in United’s line-up for a 1-0 win over Astana in the Europa League.

Solskjaer is said to be eager to keep Chong in Manchester and has shown a willingness to give youth a chance in his squad.

The likes of Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams have featured for the first team recently as the Norwegian shows his faith in young talent.

United travel to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday as they look to continue a good run of recent form.

The Reds have had a mixed start to the 2019/20 campaign but three consecutive wins against Partizan in the Europa League, Norwich City in the Premier League and Chelsea in the League Cup have helped restore confidence.

They are currently seventh in the league standings on 13 points, seven points outside of the Champions League places.

Now read...

SPECIAL ONE Six of the biggest jobs in Europe could be up for grabs – will Jose Mourinho be on the shortlist for any of them?

FOOTBALL MANAGER 2020 12 teams we can’t wait to be