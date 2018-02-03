Taking the Mkhi: Henrikh dazzles with trio of assists on Emirates bow

Henrikh Mkhitaryan enjoyed a dream full debut for Arsenal as Arsene Wenger's men thumped Everton 5-1.

Aaron Ramsey might have claimed the match ball by completing the scoring and his hat-trick 16 minutes from time, but Mkhitaryan notched a treble of his own by cutting the ball back to set up the goal.

The Armenia international claimed three assists in total, having also set up Ramsey's opener before playing in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on his former Borussia Dortmund team-mate's Premier League bow.

It saw him match the number of goals created for Arsenal in the Premier League this season by Alexis Sanchez, whose switch to Manchester United brought Mkhitaryan to north London.

No Arsenal player has supplied more assists in a single game since Santi Cazorla created four goals against Wigan Athletic in May 2013.

The newly contracted Mesut Ozil might have a rival for the status of assist king with the Gunners.