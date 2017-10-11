Talks between Ozil and Arsenal 'moving in positive direction'

Talks over a new Arsenal contract for Mesut Ozil are moving in a positive direction despite claims of interest from Besiktas, according to his agent.

Ozil's contract expires at the end of the season and the Germany attacking midfielder has been consistently linked with a move away.

Manchester United have previously been credited with an interest in Ozil and now Besiktas are thought to be keen on the former Real Madrid man.

However, Ozil's representative, Dr Erkut Sogut, told Fanatik: "Mesut is glad to hear of Besiktas being interested in him, however no proposal has reached us.

"Even if that did happen, he wants to play in the Premier League for at least two to three more years.

"Our contact with Arsenal continues and we are moving in a positive direction."