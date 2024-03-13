Team of the week: Son Heung-min and Cole Palmer lead the line... but find out who else makes the side this week

Goalkeeper: Andre Onana, Manchester United

Andre Onana (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United’s Cameroonian goalkeeper was in inspired form during their 2-0 win over Everton on Saturday. After a rocky start to life at Old Trafford, his recent performances suggest he’s starting to find his feet under Erik ten Hag as he makes the BetMGM Team of the Week for the fourth time this season. He made six saves against the Toffees as United registered their eighth clean sheet of the season.

Defender: Ben White, Arsenal

Ben White (Image credit: Getty Images)

White was integral to his side’s late victory over Brentford as the Gunners picked up a vital three points and went top of the table. He provided two assists with pinpoint crosses for Declan Rice’s opener and Kai Havertz’s late winner. Arsenal are now 5/2 to win the Premier League.

Defender: Illia Zabarnyi, Bournemouth

Illia Zabarnyi (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Cherries’ young Ukrainian centre-back impressed on Saturday as he helped his side fight back to secure a point against Sheffield United. His build-out play from the back was slick, completing 87% of his passes, while he also made seven clearances and eight recoveries during the 90 minutes.

Defender: Cristian Romero, Tottenham

Cristian Romero (Image credit: Getty Images)

Romero was a rock at the heart of Spurs’ defence as his side thrashed Aston Villa in a crucial match in the top-four race. He completed 84 passes while also winning 80% of his duels and winning 100% of his tackles. Tottenham are now priced at 3/5 to finish in the top four.

Defender: Dango Ouattara, Bournemouth

Dango Ouattara (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zabarnyi is joined in defence by his Bournemouth team-mate Ouatarra. The Cherries were trailing 1-0 to the Blades before Ouattara’s half-time introduction sparked a second-half comeback. He pulled his side back into the game with a glancing header, before providing the assist for Enes Ünal’s stoppage-time equaliser. He also created three chances for his team-mates during his 45 minutes on the pitch.

Midfielder: James Maddison, Tottenham

James Maddison (Image credit: Getty Images)

Maddison looked back to his best against Aston Villa and his form during the run-in will be vital as Ange Postecoglou’s side look to secure Champions League football next season. He scored his first league goal since October with a controlled volley from Pape Sarr’s cross and ended the match with a pass completion rate of 94%.

Midfielder: Ryan Christie, Bournemouth

Ryan Christie (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Scotsman put in his usual all action display in the middle of the park against Sheffield United, completing 44 passes and creating five chances for his side. He also made six recoveries during the match while his inswinging corner provided the assist for Ouatarra’s header.

Midfielder: Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United’s skipper was at the heart of their attacking play as they beat Everton 2-0. He completed 85% of his passes during the 90 minutes, while also creating five chances for his team-mates. He also stroked home his side’s opener from the penalty spot as United closed the gap on fourth-placed Aston Villa to eight points. With 10 games remaining, they are now 14/1 to finish in the top four.

Forward: Jean-Philippe Mateta, Crystal Palace

Jean-Philippe Mateta (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Frenchman was a threat throughout his side’s 1-1 draw with Luton Town on Saturday, winning 75% of his aerial duels. His first-half strike opened the scoring for the Eagles before a late stoppage-time equaliser from the Hatters meant the points were shared. He also created two chances for his team-mates.

Forward: Son Heung-min, Tottenham

Son Heung-min (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham’s talisman inspired his side during a scintillating second-half display as they closed the gap to Aston Villa to just two points. He provided the assists for Brennan Johnson and Timo Werner’s goals and capped off a fine all-round display with his side’s third of the afternoon. He also created two further chances for his team-mates.

Forward: Cole Palmer, Chelsea

Cole Palmer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Palmer continues to impress for Mauricio Pochettino’s men as he registered his 11th goal of the Premier League campaign during the Blues’ 3-2 win over Newcastle. He also provided the assist for Nicolas Jackson’s early opener and, remarkably, the young Englishman has now scored or assisted over 40% of Chelsea’s goals this season.

The team is based on the following metrics:

xG: Expected goals. A metric used to measure the quality of a shot based on variables such as shot angle, distance, type of assist and type of shot

G: Goals. The number of actual goals scored

xT: Expected threat. A metric used to measure ball progression, in particular the impact of a player’s dribbles and carries in taking a team into ‘dangerous' areas

xD: Expected defence. Used to measure how much ’threat’ a player prevented with their defensive actions

xA: Expected assists. Used to measure the pass before the shot where the pass is assigned xG value of that shot. Takes into account various factors such as type and length of pass as well as its end-point