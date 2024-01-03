Team of the week: Table-topping Liverpool duo Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah lead the line... but who else makes the cut this week?

Goalkeeper: Martin Dúbravka, Newcastle

Despite conceding four, Dúbravka helped keep the scoreline somewhat respectable with Liverpool registering the highest xG ever recorded in the Premier League (7.27). The Slovakian goalkeeper made 10 saves during the match, including Mohamed Salah’s first-half penalty.

Defender: Tyrick Mitchell, Crystal Palace

Mitchell continued his impressive season as the Eagles registered a much-needed victory over Brentford. He completed four clearances and eight recoveries, while also providing the assist for Eberechi Eze’s goal before half-time.

Defender: Manuel Akanji, Manchester City

The Swiss centre-back helped his side keep their fifth clean sheet of the season during their routine 2-0 win over Sheffield United. He was assured on the ball, completing 131 out of his 138 passes, while also performing solidly defensively with five recoveries and winning all three of his aerial duels.

Defender: Craig Dawson, Wolves

Wolves registered their third straight Premier League win with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Everton on New Year’s Eve. Dawson was a rock at the heart of the defence with three tackles and eight clearances. He capped off an all-round impressive display as he poked home his side’s third goal of the afternoon.

Defender: Ezri Konsa, Aston Villa

Konsa impressed in his new role as right-back during Aston Villa’s late victory over Burnley. He completed 65 passes but was equally impressive defensively making five recoveries and winning all four of his duels. The Villans are up to second in the table and are now 7/10 to make the top four.

Midfielder: Phil Foden, Manchester City

Foden joins his City team-mate in our midfield and has looked back to his best in recent weeks. The Englishman completed 83 of his 85 passes against the Blades while also creating six chances during the 90 minutes. He also provided the assists for both City goals.

Midfielder: Rodri, Manchester City

The Spanish midfielder continues to be one of Manchester City’s most important players. He completed a match-high 157 passes, as well as opening the scoring early on with his powerful low drive into the bottom corner.

Midfielder: Cole Palmer, Chelsea

Palmer has been a shining light for Chelsea this season amid the mid-table mediocrity at Stamford Bridge. He was at the heart of the Blues’ attacking play at Luton as his scintillating brace helped his side to victory despite a late fightback from the Hatters. He also provided the assist for Noni Madueke’s first-half strike.

Forward: Son Heung-min, Tottenham

Son registered his 12th league goal of the season during Tottenham’s 3-1 victory over Bournemouth in his last appearance for the club before he departs for international duty at the AFC Asian Cup. His form for the rest of the season is crucial to his side’s Champions League qualification aspirations, with Tottenham now only one point behind North London rivals Arsenal.

Forward: Darwin Nunez, Liverpool

The Uruguayan delivered his usual all-action performance and was a constant threat throughout with eight shots. He also created two big chances during his 64 minutes on the pitch as well as providing the assist for Salah’s opener. Liverpool opened up a three-point lead at the top of the table as a result and are now 11/5 to win the Premier League.

Forward: Mo Salah, Liverpool

In his last game for Liverpool before he departs for the African Cup of Nations, Salah delivered a stunning second-half performance against Newcastle. He notched a brace, taking his Premier League tally to 14 for the season, as well as providing a stunning assist for Cody Gakpo. Salah is now level on goals with Erling Haaland in the race for the Golden Boot and is 3/1 to win it.

The team is based on the following metrics:

xG: Expected goals. A metric used to measure the quality of a shot based on variables such as shot angle, distance, type of assist and type of shot

G: Goals. The number of actual goals scored

xT: Expected threat. A metric used to measure ball progression, in particular the impact of a player’s dribbles and carries in taking a team into ‘dangerous' areas

xD: Expected defence. Used to measure how much ’threat’ a player prevented with their defensive actions

xA: Expected assists. Used to measure the pass before the shot where the pass is assigned xG value of that shot. Takes into account various factors such as type and length of pass as well as its end-point

