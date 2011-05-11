Terms & conditions: McDonald's Player Escort

1. Rules: Please note that, in addition to these Provisions, entrants are bound by both the Promoter’s terms and conditions and the Supplemental Rules For Third Party Promotions Featuring Football-Themed Prizes Supplied By McDonald’s (“General Rules”) at www.mcdonalds.co.uk/policies/football-terms-and-conditions.shtml.

2. Participants: Must be 18 and over and UK resident and a parent or guardian of the child wanting to receive a place as a player escort.

3. Duration of promotion: Enter the Promotion between May 11 2011 and [time and date] inclusive.

4. Entry Criteria: Answer a question correctly to be entered in to a draw for a chance to win.

5. Conditions of entry: Limit of one entry per person.

6. How to submit your Entry: Entries to be submitted via website. No other method of entry will be accepted.

7. Prizes: The prize pool consists of 2 prizes each of:

- One player escort place at the England v Switzerland match on June 4 2011 for a child aged 7 - 11 at time of match, including four match tickets, player escort strip and a travel-contribution. A parent/guardian must sign liability release, certification and publicity-consent forms as well as undertaking to accompany the player escort.

8. Prize awards: Winning entrants will be notified by telephone and/or email and should be contactable no later than Monday May 16. Prize notification will be sent by email to the address registered at time of entry. If the winner cannot be contacted by telephone before 13:00 on Monday May 16 2011, an alternative winner will be selected.

9. General: Winners will be required for promotional and media activity in relation to this promotion and to McDonald's football activities, including facilitating the publication of press releases, editorial and photographs on the UK websites of the Promoter, McDonald's, and The FA, winners’ local media and in McDonald's UK restaurants.

10. Promoter’s details: FourFourTwo.com, Teddington Studios, Broom Road, Teddington, Middlesex, TW11 9BE – please use this address for entries and enquiries.