Tevez agent hits out at Boca Juniors rumours

Daniel Angelici was quoted by Argentine media claiming "the door was open" for the striker to return to his boyhood club later this year if he could get out of his contract in Turin.

The striker's deal at Juventus Stadium expires at the end of next season, when he is widely expected to sign with Boca.

However, Tevez's representative Adrian Ruocco has called for Boca to allow him to focus solely on Juve as they close in on a fourth consecutive Scudetto, as well as chasing Coppa Italia and UEFA Champions League glory.

"He is playing with the sentiments of the fans, as much the Boca supporters as the Juve ones," Ruocco told Radio La Red.

"The only guarantee is that Tevez wants to respect his contract with Juventus. We want to avoid further pressure on Tevez in a decisive moment of the season for him and Juventus.

"As everyone knows, Tevez will end his career at Boca, there are no doubts about that.

"However, he will return later on and we still need to see when, because he has a contract to respect. As of today, that contract is to 2016."