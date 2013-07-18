Tevez claims pressure got to City

After claiming a first Premier League crown in dramatic circumstances in 2012, Tevez feels that the City players struggled to live up to the weight of expectation that followed during 2012-13.

They failed to win a single game in the UEFA Champions League, and finished 11 points behind rivals Manchester United in the race for the Premier League crown.

In the domestic cup competitions, they fell in the third round of the League Cup and lost the final of the FA Cup to Wigan.

A trophyless season led to the sacking of boss Roberto Mancini while Tevez also left the club, signing for Juventus in June.

However, the Aregentinian believes the players should not be blamed for all the failures on the pitch.

"There was way too much pressure," he told CNN. "It came from everyone - the club, the fans. I think that too much pressure just hurts the team.

"What happened was that there was so much hype and pressure to be one of the giants of Europe and we didn't do it.

"We dropped out in the first round of the Champions League on both occasions."