The 2023 January transfer window… one year on! The stats that reveal who has proved the best value and who may have buyer’s remorse after 12 months

This year’s January transfer window was passed with a minimal amount of transfers and money spent by Premier League clubs quite the change from 12 months ago when English top flight clubs spent a record £815million – with Chelsea spending £323million alone. As those big money stars enter their second year at their new clubs, BetMGM has taken a closer look at the real winners and losers from last year’s winter window.

Chelsea have spent heavily under the new leadership of Todd Boehly and the Clearlake Capital Group with over £1billion spent across three transfer windows. The 2023 January window was arguably the biggest shock, with £107million on Argentina World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez, and £89million on Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk.

Fernandez started reasonably well in a side managed by Graham Potter and, then, Frank Lampard as a disappointing season dwindled down in 2023. Many were looking to him to be a talisman as Mauricio Pochettino came to Stamford Bridge. However, he is seemingly having less effect on the game in another underwhelming season for the Blues. His chances created, goal contributions and shots are all relatively down on his per-90-minute statistics last season.

Likewise, Mudryk has also struggled to make an impact at Chelsea and has often found himself left out of the starting line-up. In the Ukrainian’s 32 Premier League appearances to date, he has only registered three goals and three assists with Chelsea winning just eight of those matches.

He is also averaging fewer shots per game than Chelsea’s attacking players this season – his form will need to significantly improve if he is to make an impact into his second year. The Blues are now 33/1 to make the top four this season.

As Arsenal chased a first Premier League title in 20 years, they bought in Belgian attacker Leandro Trossard from Brighton and midfielder Jorginho from Chelsea. While the former Chelsea man has had a bit-part role, Trossard has proved a shrewd signing.

He has consistently been among Mikel Arteta’s most effective players in terms of goal contributions – coming out top in per 90 contributions last season and staying among the frontrunners this term – including a late strike against Liverpool on Sunday.

After the Gunners mid-season blip during the Christmas period and with Liverpool and Manchester City both in red-hot form, Arsenal are now 6/1 to win the Premier League.

Some eyebrows were raised when Newcastle spent £45million to lure Anthony Gordon away from his hometown club Everton. He has proved the doubters wrong, with his impressive form this season putting himself into contention for a potential call up to England’s Euro 2024 squad.

With seven goals and five assists in his 20 Premier League appearances this term, Gordon has proved a constant threat and has netted big goals in big games against the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Arguably Eddie Howe’s most impressive player, Gordon is not only high up the goalscoring charts for his club but also one of the most threatening for opposition players with a high expected threat (xT) rating.

This measures the impact of a player’s dribbles and carries on the likelihood of his team scoring. Fired on by Gordon, the Magpies are now 20/1 to make the top four and qualify for the Champions League in back-to-back seasons.

Portuguese defender Pedro Porro endured a tough start to life during his first six months at Tottenham when signing from Sporting CP in January 2023 – initially on loan – but since Ange Postecoglou took the reins he has been integral to his side's change in fortunes.

Porro has improved significantly this season and has been a shining light for Tottenham in his role at right-back.

He has been one of Spurs’ most creative players with 39 chances created, while he is also in the top 10 for assists in the entire division with seven. He is priced at 16/1 to provide the most assists in the Premier League this season.

