Chelsea brutally snubbed by wonderkid, who has ruled out Stamford Bridge move because he wants to sign for a 'big club'

Chelsea are set to miss out on the signing of another wonderkid this summer, after the target indirectly snubbed them when discussing his future move.

With the youngest squad in the Premier League and comfortable in giving talented prospects a chance, Mauricio Pochettino is confident that Chelsea will be a successful side in the coming years as players develop and gather more experience.

One target, though, won't be part of the plans at Stamford Bridge, after suggesting that he wants instant experiences in the Champions League, rather than the promise of a project.

Indeed, Chelsea have previously been linked with Swedish wonderkid Roony Bardghji, who garnered attention after hitting an 87th-minute winner for Copenhagen against Manchester United in the Champions League in November 2023. While the 18-year-old stayed put in January, despite intense transfer speculation, he has admitted that it's "fun to think about" a Premier League switch in the future.

However, Bardghji has indirectly ruled out a move to Chelsea this summer, on the basis that they won't be playing Champions League football next term. In an interview with Danish channel TV2, Bardghji explained that if he does move, he wants to continue playing in Europe's elite competition.

"My goal is to be the best in the world," he said. "That has always been my goal. This is what I work hard for. I want to play in big clubs and in the Champions League next year again."

Chelsea are currently 11th in the Premier League table under Mauricio Pochettino, who is under intense pressure following a 4-2 defeat at home to Wolves last weekend.

Though a midweek victory over Aston Villa in the FA Cup relieved tension at the club somewhat, the Blues are currently 15 points off fourth in the Premier League and likely facing another season without qualifying for any European competition whatsoever. As a result Bardghji seems like he'd be reluctant to join the project at Stamford Bridge.

While he does accept that the attention he has received in recent months has been enjoyable, the Swedish U21 player finds the relentless speculation over his future a little tiresome.

"There has been a lot of talk. But I've just tried not to think too much about it and instead focus on what I can do.

"It will be easy to say no. But it is not easy that there is so much talk around. It's not easy, but it's part of football. It will happen even more in the future, and you just have to get used to it."

