'The atmosphere is a lot more positive: when a new manager comes in it gives everyone a new lease of life, players that haven’t played as much get a new chance to impress' - Everton behind-the-scenes update after David Moyes makes immediate impact

Asmir Begovic has worked for his share of managers down the years, from Tony Pulis and Eddie Howe to Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.

So the goalkeeper knows the routine when it comes to a change of coach - and has spoken positively of the impact David Moyes has had in the early days of his second spell at Everton.

Moyes returned to Goodison Park earlier this month as Sean Dyche's replacement and led Everton to a very convincing 3-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

Asmir Begovic hails 'legend' David Moyes for changing feeling around Everton

Asmir Begovic has spent the majority of his career playing Premier League football (Image credit: Alamy)

Everton led 3-0 at the break in that encounter on Merseyside having struggled for goalscoring form under Dyche virtually all season.

And Begovic - who serves as deputy to Jordan Pickford at the club - feels a change in vibe was a big factor in that win.

Jordan Pickford has been one of Everton's standout players this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

The former Bosnia and Herzegovina international told Betway: "The atmosphere is a lot more positive – new manager bounce and of course, the legend that he is.

"The status and calmness that he brings with him has been really positive and a change for the better. He’s brought in a new energy."

"When a new manager comes in it gives everyone a new lease of life, players that haven’t played as much get a new chance to impress and all the things that come with that."

Everton will return to Premier League action away to Brighton and Hove Albion in a 3pm kick-off on Saturday afternoon.

The Toffees sit 16th in the table, just four points outside the relegation zone but with a game in hand on every other side around them.

Everton are hoping to put several long years of misery and financial worries behind them after their takeover earlier this season by the Friedkin Group.