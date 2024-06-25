'The nation is crying out': Gary Lineker issues England free hit plea

Gary Lineker has urged England boss Gareth Southgate to take advantage of a 'free hit' in the Three Lions' final Euro 2024 group game and deploy a high press.

England's place in the last 16 was confirmed on Monday evening, as Albania's defeat to Spain means that Southgate's side will be one of the best third-placed finishers at the very least. The Three Lions take on Slovenia in their final Group C game in Cologne on Tuesday and while there is still the matter of aiming to win the group, Lineker believes the pressure is somewhat off.

Should England top the group, they will face a third-place finisher, while second place would see them face hosts Germany and a third-place finish would mean they play another group winner.

But speaking on the BBC iPlayer, Lineker disagreed with fellow pundit Micah Richards, who cast doubt on whether or not England have a 'free hit', as the former Manchester City man cited the need to build consistency.

"A free hit in terms of maybe playing a bit more positively which the whole country is crying out for and that is the truth of it," Lineker said. "Gareth, you know that he shuts out the noise, I doubt he listens or watches or anything, but he’ll know that people will be worrying about the fact you’ve got some of the most exciting crop of talent, exciting young players and we’re basically playing in a system where we’re retreating, we're retreating, we're retreating and I think the nation wants the team to have a go.

"What’s he got to lose in this one but actually trying it, playing high up the pitch and pushing in and the high press. Come on. High pressing now. All the teams that are playing really well in this tournament are the ones that have high pressed.

England's Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice looking disappointed after their side's draw with Denmark. (Image credit: Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

"Spain and Germany ahve been the best two team probably so far. The energy. Even Austria, they’ve had a really high press and done well.

"I think the nation would just love to see that. Knowing that the result isn’t going to make a difference, they’er still going to be in the last 16 I just think, give it a go."

England know a win against Slovenia will seal top spot in Group C, and a draw would be enough to finish top of the pile if Denmark do not beat Serbia in the other group game. And England draw and Denmark win would go down to goal difference and then overall goals scored.

