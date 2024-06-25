'The nation is crying out': Gary Lineker issues England free hit plea

England take on Slovenia in the final Group C game on Tuesday evening with a place in the last 16 already assured

England manager Gareth Southgate
England manager Gareth Southgate and presenter Gary Lineker (Image credit: Alamy)

Gary Lineker has urged England boss Gareth Southgate to take advantage of a 'free hit' in the Three Lions' final Euro 2024 group game and deploy a high press. 

England's place in the last 16 was confirmed on Monday evening, as Albania's defeat to Spain means that Southgate's side will be one of the best third-placed finishers at the very least.  The Three Lions take on Slovenia in their final Group C game in Cologne on Tuesday and while there is still the matter of aiming to win the group, Lineker believes the pressure is somewhat off. 

