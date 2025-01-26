‘There was a lot of noise about Liverpool. West Ham also came in for me when Redknapp left. I felt I needed more experience before taking on a bigger club’: Ex-Premier League boss reveals turning down opportunities to manage high-profile clubs

Premier League managers often jump at the chance to take on high-profile jobs as soon as possible for fear of not being granted the same opportunity again, but Alan Curbishley has explained why he stood firm at Charlton throughout his career.

Speculation linked Curbishley with Liverpool at various points throughout his 15 years at Charlton, while he also interviewed for the England job in 2006 when it became clear that Sven-Goran Eriksson would be leaving after the World Cup.

West Ham, though, made Curbishley a concerete offer in 2001, with the Hammers wanting him to replace the departing Harry Redknapp. For the east London native, remaining at the Valley where he felt comfortable made more sense, so he rejected their advances.

Alan Curbishley decided against West Ham move

Curbishley wanted to stay at Charlton (Image credit: Getty Images)

"There was a lot of noise about Liverpool. West Ham also came in for me when Harry Redknapp left," Curbishley reveals to FourFourTwo. "But I was in a position at Charlton where I was in charge of the whole football club.

"To be honest, I didn’t think I was ready – I felt I needed more experience before taking on a bigger club. That’s what happened eventually, as West Ham came in for me a second time, after I left Charlton, and I jumped at the opportunity."

Curbishley eventually joined West Ham in 2006

Indeed, West Ham finally got their man five years after initially trying to lure him away from Charlton, with Curbishley helping keep them up in the Premier League against all odds in 2006/07. He had already left the Addicks when he signed for the Hammers, though, departing at the end of 2005/06, after 15 years at the club.

During that time he helped Charlton to the Premier League in 1998/99, and though they were immediately relegated he retained the faith of the board and got the club back up at the first time of asking, winning the First Division (now the Championship) with 91 points.

Curbishley then helped them survive six seasons in the Premier League prior to his departure; a year later they dropped down to the Championship, with the club yet to return to the top flight.

"My contract had one year left and I’d just been interviewed for the England job," Curbishley explains about his exit. "I wanted the contract to run out, just to see where we all were in the summer. Other clubs had been sniffing around. In the end, a parting of ways was agreed and I had a great send-off from the fans and directors there."