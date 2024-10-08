These 7 Amazon football deals are unmissable this Prime Day - especially when Christmas is just around the corner
If you're looking to improve your playing experience, Amazon is slashing prices and offering some great football deals on Prime Day
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days has arrived and is offering plenty of savings on football products.
For just 48 hours over October 8 and 9, prices are reduced on a number of items that will interest players from all levels of the game. FourFourTwo has scoured Amazon to find the best deals for football fans, and there are plenty of amazing picks to take advantage of.
Whether it be high quality footballs, match equipment or a new retro shirt to wear for that midweek five-a-side, we've got you covered. Below are our magnificent seven favourite products that can be picked up for a reduced price in the sale.
Remember as well that with free delivery, you can get the best that Amazon has to offer straight to your doorstep the following day - you just need an Amazon Prime subscription – and if you sign up now, you can get a 30-day free trial, meaning you can get all the Prime Day advantages at no cost.
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days October 2024
What Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deals are there?
If you're tired of playing with a substandard ball at your post-work kickaround, or wanting to get in some extra practice in the garden, this could be for you. The Mitre Training FA Cup Football is one of the best mid-market options around. The striking colour ensures it can easily be found after a wayward shot into the bushes.
Any player in the market for a first-class football boot at a reduced price, should jump at this deal. The Puma Future 7 is one of the most comfortable available on the market. Its elite brother is one of the best lightweight football boots, though this cheaper alternative performs just as well. Amazon are currently offering 36% off as part of Prime Deal Days.
As any experienced player will know, you can't truly be at your best on the pitch without comfortable shin pads. Thankfully Mitre's classic Aircells are back, with an ultra lightweight design that is still sturdy enough to keep you safe from rough tackling.
With winter well on the way, you might soon need a fresh pair of astro turf trainers to safely navigate those freezing five-a-side games. Topwolve's already affordable pair have been reduced further as part of Amazon's latest offer.
Wanting to improve your overall fitness to help you on the pitch? You can track daily activity and exercise through Google's Fitbit Inspire 3 Activity Tracker. This particular offer includes 6-months Fitbit Premium Membership and the choice of three smart-looking colours.
UEFA may have ruined the format of the Champions League, but the official tournament match ball will always be a thing of beauty. Officially licensed with a striking design, it remains a classic choice.
Having a goal in your back garden used to be a luxury few could afford. But this portable goal from Hy-Pro makes it easy and affordable. Crucially it can be used in all weather conditions and comes with ground pegs so that it can be securely fastened to the ground. This is a bargain at under £20.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1