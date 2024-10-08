These 7 Amazon football deals are unmissable this Prime Day - especially when Christmas is just around the corner

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days has arrived and is offering plenty of savings on football products.

For just 48 hours over October 8 and 9, prices are reduced on a number of items that will interest players from all levels of the game. FourFourTwo has scoured Amazon to find the best deals for football fans, and there are plenty of amazing picks to take advantage of.

Whether it be high quality footballs, match equipment or a new retro shirt to wear for that midweek five-a-side, we've got you covered. Below are our magnificent seven favourite products that can be picked up for a reduced price in the sale.

Remember as well that with free delivery, you can get the best that Amazon has to offer straight to your doorstep the following day - you just need an Amazon Prime subscription – and if you sign up now, you can get a 30-day free trial, meaning you can get all the Prime Day advantages at no cost.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days October 2024

What Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deals are there?

Mitre Training FA Cup Football: was £18 now £13.48 at Amazon UK If you're tired of playing with a substandard ball at your post-work kickaround, or wanting to get in some extra practice in the garden, this could be for you. The Mitre Training FA Cup Football is one of the best mid-market options around. The striking colour ensures it can easily be found after a wayward shot into the bushes.

Hy-Pro Pop Up Flexi Football Goal: was £26.99 now £18.99 at Amazon UK Having a goal in your back garden used to be a luxury few could afford. But this portable goal from Hy-Pro makes it easy and affordable. Crucially it can be used in all weather conditions and comes with ground pegs so that it can be securely fastened to the ground. This is a bargain at under £20.