This isn't a shopping deal, it's an investment opportunity! Legit signed Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo merch is selling at 30% off

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, for many the two greatest soccer players in history

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have defined soccer for the best part of two decades.

As former Manchester United and England star Rio Ferdinand memorably once said, let's stop with the comparisons and "just enjoy them man." Both are two of the greatest players to have ever lived. So naturally, the merchandise market for both men is huge.

And if you're looking to get your hands on some items, our friends at Fanatics have you covered this Black Friday weekend - offering 30% off selected items when you spend over $50, you just need to add the code 'JOLLY' when checking out.

was $4,949.99 now $3,217.49 at Fanatics (Global) Inter Miami's pink jersey and 'Messi 10' is already an iconic combination. This hand-signed jersey would be the standout item in virtually every sporting memorabilia collection around the world.

was $1,079.99 now $701.99 at Fanatics (Global) One of the greatest players in the club's incredible history - every Real Madrid memorabilia collection needs a Cristiano Ronaldo item. This autographed playing card comes from the 2017-18 season, his final year in the Spanish capital.

was $4,499.99 now $2,924.99 at Fanatics (Global) Lionel Messi's last dance at Barcelona in 2020-21 was, naturally, hugely emotional. Get this signed Messi shirt from that very season for under $3000 - if you move quickly!

This can lead to some incredible savings, such as $1,732 knocked off an authentic framed Lionel Messi jersey, that he wore just last year during his first season in Miami.

And if Cristiano is your GOAT, you can get an autographed Topps playing card for just over $700 - one of the most popular items on the site. None of these items will deprciate in value, even if you aren't a soccer fan, or aren't particular hot on either player, these items are huge investment opportunities!

Here at FourFourTwo we'll be working tirelessly to find all the best deals throughout the course of Cyber Monday, ensuring you don't miss anything worth knowing about.

Find the best Cyber Monday Soccer Deals HERE.