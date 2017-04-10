Thomas Muller could play in goal! - Ex-Bayern striker Makaay

Thomas Muller could play as a goalkeeper and still look good, according to former Bayern Munich striker Roy Makaay.

The Germany international has endured something of a difficult season on a personal level, scoring just four goals in 23 Bundesliga appearances.

But Makaay praised Muller's versatility and urged the 27-year-old to work hard in training as he bids to recapture his best form.

"The funny thing with Muller is that nobody really knows whether he is an attacker or a midfielder. I could even imagine him as a goalkeeper, he would still look good there. He is not a real striker, nor a real midfielder, but something in between," Makaay told Spox.

"We have got used to it that he scores 15 to 20 goals per season. A season like this one happens every now and then.

"He should not change his game or practice extra on his shooting skills. He should just be patient. He will rediscover his scoring boots again eventually."

By contrast, Robert Lewandowski has netted 38 goals in 40 matches in all competitions for the league leaders, and Makaay believes he is the world's finest forward.

"Lewandowski is the best striker in the world," he added.

"He is proving it every week and has been doing so for quite some time. He does not only score a lot of goals, but is very important for the team as well.

"Bayern would have a major problem if he were to get injured and is unavailable for a long time."