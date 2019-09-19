Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed as permanent boss at Old Trafford in March on a three-year deal.

However, the Norwegian has led the club to just two wins in United’s first five Premier League games and Le10Sport (via Sport Witness) suggests the club hierarchy are already looking elsewhere.

The French outlet claims that Manchester United and Barcelona are both keeping an eye on Tuchel’s situation in Paris.

The German’s long-term future with the Ligue 1 champions is uncertain.

Tuchel is unlikely to still be in charge next season unless he takes the club far in the Champions League, after being knocked out by United in the last 16 in 2018/19.

PSG began their European campaign in style on Wednesday night with a 3-0 win over Real Madrid.

