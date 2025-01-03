Thomas Tuchel to attend first Premier League game as England manager

Thomas Tuchel has taken up his role as the new manager of the England men’s national team at the start of 2025, and is set to attend his first official engagement with a watching brief in the Premier League this weekend.

The German replaced Gareth Southgate as the manager of the European Championship finalists, taking over from interim manager Lee Carsley after a successful Nations League campaign.

The former Chelsea boss will be in attendance at the earliest opportunity, taking in the lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League on Saturday.

Where will Thomas Tuchel watch his first game as England boss?

England's new manager took over on 1st January (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 51-year-old has added goalkeeper coach Henrique Hilario, performance coach Nicolas Mayer and analyst James Melbourne to his staff along with assistant manager Anthony Barry, who worked under Tuchel at both Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

Tuchel will be at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday to watch Tottenham Hotspur against in-form Newcastle United in the Premier League’s televised 12.30pm kick-off.

Anthony Gordon will be keen to catch Thomas Tuchel's eye on Saturday (Image credit: MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

England’s new manager will be treated to the attacking delights of Spurs duo James Maddison and Dominic Solanke. They have ten senior England caps between them at 28 and 27 years of age respectively but will both be in Tuchel’s thinking.

Newcastle have a host of England internationals in their squad and Tuchel will be particularly keen to cast an eye over wide players and capped internationals Harvey Barnes and Anthony Gordon.

Full-backs Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento both played for England under Carsley and will be on Tuchel’s longlist, which might also feature uncapped 29-year-old winger Jacob Murphy, who’s been in outstanding form as Newcastle have found their footing over the last month.

Tuchel, who is ranked at number ten in FourFourTwo’s list of the best managers in the world right now, will also be aware of 18-year-old Lewis Miley as a long-term option as England start working towards the World Cup in 2026.

Newcastle visit Spurs on the back of four consecutive Premier League wins. Their injury-hit hosts are winless in three in the league and are looking to add to their England international ranks in order to help plug their leaky defence.

The new England era began on New Year’s Day and Tuchel’s first pair of international fixtures will both be played at Wembley in the space of four days in March.

England start their World Cup qualifying against Albania on Friday 21st March before welcoming Latvia the following Monday.

Back-to-back qualifiers against Andorra will follow either side of the summer break, with Serbia completing England’s quartet of Group K opponents.