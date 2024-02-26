What Harry Kane needs to do to break Robert Lewandowski's incredible Bundesliga record

Harry Kane is at risk of ending his first season with Bayern Munich trophyless, but he's still on course to break an incredible Bundesliga record set by Robert Lewandowski.

In 2020/21, Lewandowski broke Gerd Muller's 39-year Bundesliga record when he bagged 41 goals in a single season, achieved with a 90th-minute strike against Augsburg in the final game of the campaign.

But while Bayern Munich are faltering in the Bundesliga, sitting eight points behind league leaders Bayer Leverkusen, Kane is chasing down the Pole's goalscoring feat in the final 11 games of the season.

Lewandowski overtook Muller in 2020/21 (Image credit: Getty)

Having already managed 27 strikes in 23 appearances this term domestically, Harry Kane is unsurprisingly the top scorer in the Bundesliga right now, with Stuggart's Serhou Guirassy nine behind him.

That does mean the Englishman still needs to find the back of the net on 15 more occasions in the next 11 matches to break the most amount of goals scored in a single Bundesliga season, though, a tough ask considering the pressure at stake.

Indeed, Kane's scoring rate of a goal every 1.17 games is simply phenomenal - yet he still needs to improve that average to a goal every 1.36 games to surpass Lewandowski's tally. That also required the 30-year-old to stay fit for the remainder of the season and play as many minutes as possible, otherwise the task becomes that bit more difficult.

Kane's latest goals came against RB Leipzig (Image credit: Getty Images)

What is already certain, however, is that Kane has become the highest-scoring Englishman in a Bundesliga season, overtaking Kevin Keegan and Jadon Sancho at the top of that particular chart, while he managed to overtake Luca Toni's Bayern record of 25 goals in a debut season.

In all competitions, Kane has actually scored a goal a game, with his 31 strikes coming in 31 appearances. So while breaking Robert Lewandowski's Bundesliga record looks touch and go, it's certainly possible that he'll break his own top-scoring season, achieved in 2017/18 with Tottenham when he bagged 41 times in 48 games.

