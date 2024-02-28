Tottenham Hotspur legend Harry Kane poised for shock return, with Bayern Munich star keen for two reasons: report

Harry Kane is reportedly ‘open’ to a return to Tottenham Hotspur this summer, with two key factors set to fuel a potential move from Bayern Munich.

The England captain swapped Spurs for the Bundesliga champions last summer, joining Bayern in an £86.4 million deal as he sought to win his first piece of major silverware.

And while Kane hit the ground running in Germany and has 31 goals in 31 appearances so far this term, Bayern are staring down the barrel of a first trophyless season since 2011/12.

Harry Kane is 47 goals shy of Alan Shearer's Premier League goalscoring record (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 33-time Bundesliga champions are currently eight points behind Bayer Leverkusen in the league and have been knocked out of the DFB Pokal, meaning the Champions League is their best chance of a trophy. The club will need to overcome a 1-0 first-leg deficit against Lazio if they are to make it past the last-16, however.

A report from Tottenham News now claims that Kane has two reasons for being ‘open’ to returning to Tottenham in the summer.

The first is that Kane was ‘sad’ to learn that Thomas Tuchel will be leaving the club this summer, after Bayern announced that the former Chelsea boss would be leaving 12 months earlier than originally planned.

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel is leaving at the end of the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

The report also states that Kane’s desire to break Alan Shearer’s Premier League all-time leading goalscoring record is another factor that could shape his future. The 30-year-old currently sits on 213 goals in the English top flight, 47 short of the former Newcastle United man’s record.

When Kane’s move to Bayern was completed last summer, chairman Daniel Levy told a fan forum that the club ‘of course’ had a buy-back clause, with subsequent reports suggesting that Spurs have matching rights for the England skipper.

More Tottenham Hotspur stories

Tottenham Hotspur in talks with France World Cup star over big summer move: report

Tottenham Hotspur have received £92m windfall ahead of another huge summer

Arsenal and Tottenham set to battle it out for Juventus star who is soon out of contract: report