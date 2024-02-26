Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies agrees Real Madrid switch: report

Alphonso Davies has agreed to join Real Madrid from Bayern Munich either this year or next, according to reports.

The Canada international has a deal to 2025 with the Bundesliga champions but it remains unclear whether he will see it out.

The Athletic reports that a verbal agreement has been struck between Davies and Real after a series of meetings between player and club.

Davies' deal in Munich expires in June 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, it is yet to be decided if Davies will make the switch this summer or ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Real are prepared to offer a below-market bid to get the 23-year-old in this summer, but alternatively he could join them a year later as a free agent.

Talks between the clubs are yet to start and Bayern haven’t yet given up on the idea of Davies penning a contract extension.

They don’t want to lose him for nothing, though, so a summer sale could be on the cards if their pleas fall on deaf ears.

English clubs and Barcelona were also looking at the left-back, but he wants to move to the Spanish giants.

It could be a busy market for Real, who are also determined to sign PSG star Kylian Mbappe in the off-season.

Davies has made 27 appearances in all competitions for Bayern this season, scoring one goal and providing three assists, but he has been out injured recently.

The Canadian missed a period of results that sparked a crisis at the Bavarian club, where back-to-back Bundesliga defeats left their title defence in tatters either side of a Champions League last 16 first leg loss to Lazio in Rome.

Bayern decided to stick with manager Thomas Tuchel until the end of the season, when he will depart the role.

