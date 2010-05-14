Togo Cup of Nations ban lifted

"The Executive Committee of the African Confederation of Football in its meeting held in Cairo on Friday, at the request of President Issa Hayatou decided to lift the suspension preventing Togo from playing in the upcoming Cup of Nations," a CAF statement said on Friday.

Togo withdrew from this year's tournament in Angola after two members of their delegation and the team bus driver died in an ambush in the province of Cabinda.

While the world expressed horror and sympathy, African football's governing body handed them a four-year ban, saying they had not properly withdrawn from the tournament and that the players had been forced home because of the pressure of their government.

FIFA president Sepp Blatter brokered an agreement with the CAF to have the ban lifted earlier this month after Togo appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook