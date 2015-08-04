Tomlin completes Bournemouth switch

Middlesbrough forward Lee Tomlin has left the Riverside to sign a three-year deal with Premier League new boys Bournemouth.

Tomlin, 26, moves to Dean Court for an undisclosed fee.

Tomlin scored 10 goals last season for Middlesbrough as they reached the play-off final, only to lose to Norwich City and miss out on joining his new club in the top flight.

"Lee is a player who we are excited about and will get fans off their seats," said chief executive Neill Blake. "He is someone we have followed for some time and believe will fit seamlessly into Eddie and Jason’s plans.

"The promotion race in the Championship last season was incredibly competitive and Lee was a key figure in a Middlesbrough side who went very close to going up.

"We believe he is ready to make the step up and look forward to seeing him play in the Premier League.

"Like the club, he has had to work hard to get to this point and is eager to make the most of this opportunity.

"We are very pleased with the business we have done this week, and on the whole this summer, and feel it is a marker of our ambitions this season."

Tomlin's arrival comes quickly after Eddie Howe's side completed the signing of Max Gradel from Saint-Etienne.