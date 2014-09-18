Toronto boss Vanney unsure of Defoe's future

Defoe was signed from Premier League outfit Tottenham in February, penning a four-year deal to be Toronto's designated player for the next four MLS seasons.

However, the England international was linked with a return to the Premier League before the transfer window shut following Ryan Nelsen's sacking last month.

Talk of a move back to England has refused to subside, especially with Defoe spending almost a month in his homeland nursing a groin injury.

Vanney, who confirmed Defoe was close to a returning to Toronto, said he was unsure of the 31-year-old's future beyond January, when the transfer window reopens.

"In terms of Jermain in January, I don't know," Vanney told reporters.

"Maybe he comes back and he finds out that he really likes what's going on and the direction and he changes his mind. I have no idea where his mind's at, to be honest.

"I haven't had a sit-down, long conversation with him about things."

Vanney's comments come after Toronto CEO Tim Leiweke said Defoe will not be with the club next season during a talk at Ryerson University last week.

"We will have some new DPs we got to go get next year, I predict," Leiweke said last week.

"I personally don't think Defoe will come back. I think if he doesn't want to be here, you get rid of him."