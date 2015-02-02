Trending

Tottenham call time on Assou-Ekotto tenure

By

Tottenham released full-back Benoit Assou-Ekotto from his contract with the club on Monday.

Cameroon international Assou-Ekotto joined Tottenham from Lens in 2006 and made 204 appearances.

But the 30-year-old has not played for the Premier League club since May 2013.

Assou-Ekotto spent last season on loan with QPR but has not played competitive football this term.