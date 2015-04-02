Tottenham goalkeeper Lloris out of Burnley trip

Lloris had to be taken off on a stretcher in the early stages of the 4-3 win over the Premier League's bottom side on March 21, having collided with team-mate Kyle Walker.

He duly missed France's international friendlies against Brazil and Denmark and has now been ruled out of this weekend's league match at Turf Moor.

"Hugo Lloris is still recovering after his problem against Leicester – he is out," Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino is quoted as telling his club's website.

Pochettino also revealed that striker Roberto Soldado could once again miss out with a knee problem.

"Roberto Soldado is a doubt but we have two days ahead to decide if it's possible for him to make the squad," added the Argentinian.