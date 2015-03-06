Tottenham heading to Sydney in close-season

Premier League heavyweights Spurs will take on the Sky Blues at ANZ Stadium five days after their last match of the season away to Everton.

"We are looking forward to visiting Sydney and giving our fans in that part of the world an opportunity to see the team up close," Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said in a statement.

"Our match against Sydney FC is sure to be hard-fought and entertaining, with the A-League becoming stronger every year and attracting some big-name players."

The visit of Spurs kicks off an unprecedented programme of exhibition matches in Australia, with Liverpool set to play in Adelaide and Brisbane, while Real Madrid, Manchester City and Roma will contest the International Champions Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

An opponent for the annual A-League All Stars fixture, which featured Manchester United in 2013 and Juventus last year, is yet to be announced.