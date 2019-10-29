Inter Milan hope to land Jan Vertonghen – but Tottenham 'will not contemplate' selling in January

Vertonghen, who has been at Tottenham since 2012, is in the final year of his contract and there a few indicators he will extend his current deal.

That being said, Spurs reportedly haven't abandoned all hope of the Belgian signing a new contract.

The only way Spurs could make any money from Vertonghen's departure now, is if they sold him in January.

However, according to The Guardian, this is not something they are willing to do - as they see Vertonghen as too important a member of their current squad.

Inter Milan have been tracking Vertonghen for some time and are understood to have tried to sign him last summer, but found he was too expensive.

The Serie A giants will now hope they can strike a deal with the defender in January that will see him join for free come summer.

It's reported that Inter are happy to offer the 32-year-old a three-year deal, something which Spurs are unwilling to match.

Inter are having a renaissance of sorts under former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, and haven't been shy in the transfer market of late.

The signings of players such as Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United have displayed real intent to return to the top table of European football.

The Italians are on the hunt for a centre-back as they look to shore up their defence.

Inter currently sit second in Serie A, a point behind leaders and reigning champions Juventus.

Vertonghen is one of three star players that Mauricio Pochettino faces losing on free transfers if Spurs can't either tie them down or sell in January.

Jan Vertonghen's centre-back partner Toby Alderweireld and Spurs' midfield maestro Christian Eriksen are also running down their current deals.

