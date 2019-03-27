Tottenham Hotspur legend says Spurs' mentality is letting them down

Mauricio Pochettino’s side are currently third in the Premier League table, but have fallen 15 points behind leaders Liverpool after going on a poor run in their last four league games.

Spurs were beaten at Burnley and Chelsea before holding Arsenal to a draw at home and losing at Southampton, either side of an impressive Champions League second-leg victory in Germany against Borussia Dortmund.

As a result, Tottenham have been dragged back into the scrap for a top-four place and are now only three points ahead of Manchester United in fifth.

“It’s difficult to say what Spurs lack,” said Anderton, speaking to 888sport.

“Even when Harry was out of the team they were still winning, and since he’s come back that’s when Spurs had their slip-ups to Burnley and Southampton.

“I just think it comes down to mentality and not losing those type of games. When you’re one-nil up against Burnley or Southampton you don’t get beat.

“You make sure you win those games and not have any sloppiness. Maybe the squad does need strengthening because squads always do but the players they have now will get better.

“Kyle Walker-Peters is a young lad and he’ll get better and better, but just silly little mistakes in those games and you lose them when you shouldn’t.

“So I feel it does come down to mentality and to win ugly at times.”

Despite their nervy recent performances in the league, Anderton believes Spurs can go far in the Champions League, where they will face Manchester City over two legs in the quarter-finals next month.

“The thing about this Tottenham team is that they have the ability to beat anyone on their day,” he said.

“They went to Barcelona and got a point. Last year against Real Madrid they beat them 3-1 and that could have been six or seven.

“Harry Kane bullied [Sergio] Ramos and that was a joy to watch. This is now a knockout competition and that’s the reality of it so why not dream?

“I think we got the toughest draw probably because City are different class. I love Pep [Guardiola] and could watch his sides all day long.

“But Spurs, with their attacking quality, can cause them problems and I’m pretty sure Pep won’t be taking them lightly at all.”

NOW READ...

The Greatest Goal I Ever Saw... Robbie Keane vs Brighton, 2005

Marvin Sordell column: ‘No to racism’ they say – but apparently it’s no big deal. I’ve been there...

Read the full 888sport interview with Darren Anderton