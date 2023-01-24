Tottenham and Sporting locked in talks for £32m Pedro Porro: report
Tottenham will resume talks with Sporting CP on Tuesday to try and get a £32m deal for Pedro Porro over the line
Tottenham Hotspur and Sporting CP will negotiate terms for the transfer of Pedro Porro on Tuesday, according to reports.
The right-back is a major target for Spurs in January, although there were concerns that Chelsea could join the race (opens in new tab) for his signature.
However, the north London club remain in the driving seat and Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab) says the two clubs will hold talks again on Tuesday.
According to the reporter, Spurs are bidding €36 million (£32m) up front plus add-ons, while they could send a player in the opposite direction as part of the deal.
Porro is valued at €25m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab)after an impressive spell in the Portuguese capital.
The Spaniard, who has won one cap for his country, has 12 goals and 20 assists to his name in 96 Sporting appearances over the last two-and-a-half seasons.
Formerly on Manchester City’s books, Porro spent two seasons on loan at the Portuguese club before making the move permanent for €8.5m last summer.
This season, the 23-year-old has been in fine creative form, producing 11 assists in 24 games in all competitions, as well as chipping in with three goals.
He played the full 90 minutes in both of Sporting’s Champions League group game against Tottenham earlier this season, as the Portuguese side picked up four points from the two clashes.
Antonio Conte’s side are looking for reinforcements to help boost them up the Premier League standings after sliding out of the top four recently. Spurs beat Fulham 1-0 on Monday but are three points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, having played one game more.
More Tottenham stories
Three England stars are on the radar for Spurs. Tottenham have been linked with a shock swoop for Harry Maguire, who could leave Manchester United this year. James Maddison could be about to leave Leicester, meanwhile, according to their manager Brendan Rodgers. Jordan Pickford has also been touted for a transfer.
Piero Hincapie is being linked with a big summer move and Pedro Porro could be on his way. In terms of outgoings, however, the big rumours are linking Harry Kane with an exit – this time to Real Madrid.
In other news, there have been rumours recently that PSG's Qatari ownership are interested in investing in Spurs.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio.
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.