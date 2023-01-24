Tottenham and Sporting locked in talks for £32m Pedro Porro: report

Tottenham Hotspur and Sporting CP will negotiate terms for the transfer of Pedro Porro on Tuesday, according to reports.

The right-back is a major target for Spurs in January, although there were concerns that Chelsea could join the race (opens in new tab) for his signature.

However, the north London club remain in the driving seat and Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab) says the two clubs will hold talks again on Tuesday.

Conte is looking for January reinforcements (Image credit: Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

According to the reporter, Spurs are bidding €36 million (£32m) up front plus add-ons, while they could send a player in the opposite direction as part of the deal.

Porro is valued at €25m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab)after an impressive spell in the Portuguese capital.

The Spaniard, who has won one cap for his country, has 12 goals and 20 assists to his name in 96 Sporting appearances over the last two-and-a-half seasons.

Formerly on Manchester City’s books, Porro spent two seasons on loan at the Portuguese club before making the move permanent for €8.5m last summer.

Porro starred for Sporting against Spurs in the Champions League (Image credit: Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

This season, the 23-year-old has been in fine creative form, producing 11 assists in 24 games in all competitions, as well as chipping in with three goals.

He played the full 90 minutes in both of Sporting’s Champions League group game against Tottenham earlier this season, as the Portuguese side picked up four points from the two clashes.

Antonio Conte’s side are looking for reinforcements to help boost them up the Premier League standings after sliding out of the top four recently. Spurs beat Fulham 1-0 on Monday but are three points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, having played one game more.

