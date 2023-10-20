Tottenham Hotspur Qatari takeover update: Journalist confirms talks… but says Sheikh Jassim isn't considering move

An update on the Tottenham Hotspur Qatari takeover has been issued by one journalist, who has confirmed discussions – but said that a move from Sheikh Jassim is not imminent.

Sheikh Jassim's Nine Two Foundation were interested in buying the entirety of Manchester United but pulled out of the running earlier this week. Instead, INEOS billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks set to purchase a £1.3 billion stake in the Red Devils for around 25 per cent control.

There had been suggestions that Sheikh Jassim would turn his attentions elsewhere, with the Qatari said to be interested in other footballing projects. Tottenham have been mooted as a potential source of investment, with journalist Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports delivering the latest on the saga.

Sheikh Jassim has an interest in the Premier League, according to reports (Image credit: Sheikh Jassim)

“Sheikh Jassim is not currently considering another club. Nine Two Foundation haven’t held discussions on buying Spurs or Inter,” Jacobs confirmed on social media.

“Meanwhile, QSI did hold exploratory talks with Spurs in January over minority investment. Nothing progressed and any deal unlikely to be revived.”

QSI are unrelated to Sheikh Jassim, however. A company led by chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Qatar Sports Investments are the sole owners of Paris Saint-Germain and part of the Qatar Investment Authority, the Gulf State's sovereign wealth fund.

Jassim is merely an individual, meaning that any full takeover of a Premier League club would not be considered state ownership and therefore would not flout the division's rules.

PSG have Qatari owners, too (Image credit: GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool have also been suggested as a potential option for a major takeover in the near future, given that their ownership, FSG, put them up for sale in the last 12 months.

Ratcliffe's United bid is expected to be accepted in the next week or so.

