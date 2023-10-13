Tottenham Hotspur report: Top European target could join for just £17m
Tottenham Hotspur could tie up a target this winter and bring in a top target to improve squad depth
Tottenham Hotspur could land a new superstar for just £17 million this January.
The Lilywhites went into the international break top of the table on goals scored ahead of bitter rivals Arsenal, in what's been a storming start to the season under Ange Postecoglou. The Australian has brought the feel-good factor back with a new-look XI and Tottenham are still undefeated.
In particular, Micky van de Ven has been a big positive in defence – but Postecoglou is believed to be interested in another defender to add a little more resilience and quality to the backline in the long-term, as Spurs look to continue on their good run.
Turkish outlet Milliyet have reported that Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson is available to Tottenham for just £17m, owing to a release clause in his contract.
Another Turkish publication Aksam previously linked the Dane with a move to Tottenham, with the lack of depth beyond the first-choice pairing at the back of van de Ven and Cristian Romero somewhat lacking.
VIDEO: How Ange Postecoglou Has ALREADY Fixed Tottenham
A full international who went to the World Cup, Nelsson offers significant quality bringing the ball out of defence and has a superb passing range. Capable in a three or a pairing, he can also play on either side of defence.
While Nelsson would only provide cover at the moment, he could well push either centre-back for a starting place – and with Spurs eyeing a return to Europe, added depth in key positions will be key moving forward.
Beyond Romero and van de Ven, Eric Dier can slot into defence, as can teenager Ashley Phillips.
Nelsson is valued at €19m by Transfermarkt.
More Tottenham Hotspur stories
Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has admitted that the club has a buy-back clause inserted into Harry Kane's Bayern Munich contract.
Football agents have ranked Maddison as the best signing of the summer transfer window.
