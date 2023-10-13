Tottenham Hotspur report: Top European target could join for just £17m

Tottenham Hotspur could land a new superstar for just £17 million this January.

The Lilywhites went into the international break top of the table on goals scored ahead of bitter rivals Arsenal, in what's been a storming start to the season under Ange Postecoglou. The Australian has brought the feel-good factor back with a new-look XI and Tottenham are still undefeated.

In particular, Micky van de Ven has been a big positive in defence – but Postecoglou is believed to be interested in another defender to add a little more resilience and quality to the backline in the long-term, as Spurs look to continue on their good run.

Micky van de Ven has been a huge hit in north London (Image credit: Getty Images)

Turkish outlet Milliyet have reported that Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson is available to Tottenham for just £17m, owing to a release clause in his contract.

Another Turkish publication Aksam previously linked the Dane with a move to Tottenham, with the lack of depth beyond the first-choice pairing at the back of van de Ven and Cristian Romero somewhat lacking.

VIDEO: How Ange Postecoglou Has ALREADY Fixed Tottenham

A full international who went to the World Cup, Nelsson offers significant quality bringing the ball out of defence and has a superb passing range. Capable in a three or a pairing, he can also play on either side of defence.

While Nelsson would only provide cover at the moment, he could well push either centre-back for a starting place – and with Spurs eyeing a return to Europe, added depth in key positions will be key moving forward.

Victor Nelsson of Galatasaray is wanted by Tottenham (Image credit: Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Beyond Romero and van de Ven, Eric Dier can slot into defence, as can teenager Ashley Phillips.

Nelsson is valued at €19m by Transfermarkt.

More Tottenham Hotspur stories

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has admitted that the club has a buy-back clause inserted into Harry Kane's Bayern Munich contract.

Football agents have ranked Maddison as the best signing of the summer transfer window.