Tottenham Hotspur Stadium vandalised as person arrested for '£100,000 damage'

An individual has been arrested for causing "criminal damage" to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium earlier in the week, the north London club have confirmed.

The stadium, which opened in 2019, was targeted on Monday night and damage could reportedly run into six figures.

"We can confirm that an individual was arrested for criminal damage following an incident that took place on Monday night," Spurs said in a statement on Saturday.

Tottenham have strong ties with the Jewish community, but the club added that there was evidence linking the vandalism with anti-semitism.

"There is no indication that this incident is linked to anti-Semitism," they said.

Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans meet in an NFL clash on Sunday in the next event to take place at the ground.

Meanwhile, Tottenham will be back in action after the international break in a Monday meeting with Fulham in north London on October 23rd.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has a capacity of 62,850 and was built at a cost of £1.2 billion.

It opened in 2019 on the site of the old White Hart Lane, which was demolished at the end of the 2016-17 season.

