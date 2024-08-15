Tottenham Hotspur suspend first-team star ahead of Premier League opener against Leicester City

By
published

Ange Postecoglou will be a man light for his side's visit to the King Power Stadium on Monday

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou
Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have suspended one of their first-team stars after a video emerged of the alleged player inhaling nitrous oxide.

Spurs, who begin their 2024/25 Premier League campaign with a trip to Leicester City on Monday, say the player in question will miss just one game after a video was leaked online. The 27-year-old has since apologised for a “severe lack of judgement” given the “health risks involved”.

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.