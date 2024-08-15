Tottenham Hotspur suspend first-team star ahead of Premier League opener against Leicester City

Tottenham Hotspur have suspended one of their first-team stars after a video emerged of the alleged player inhaling nitrous oxide.

Spurs, who begin their 2024/25 Premier League campaign with a trip to Leicester City on Monday, say the player in question will miss just one game after a video was leaked online. The 27-year-old has since apologised for a “severe lack of judgement” given the “health risks involved”.

In the UK, nitrous oxide, commonly referred to as laughing gas or nos, is categorised as a Class C drug. Since 2023, using it recreationally has been illegal, with a maximum two-year prison sentence.

VIDEO: Why Dominic Solanke Is Tottenham's Best Signing In Years

"He has responsibilities," manager Postecoglou spoke following the internal suspension Yves Bissouma will now serve. "He has responsibilities to the club, he has responsibilities to his teammates, he has responsibilities to supporters and everyone associated with the club and he's failed in those duties. There's got to be sanctions for that.

"He won't be available for Monday. We've suspended him from Monday's game. Beyond that, there's some trust building that has to happen between Biss and me, and Biss and the group. That's what he needs to work hard at from now on, to win that back.

"That's got nothing to do with one game. He may be suspended for one game but he has to earn that. The door is open for him and hopefully we can help him to realise that the decisions he makes impacts more than just him and allows him to make better decisions moving forward."

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Yves Bissouma will miss Tottenham's opening game of the season against Leicester City (Image credit: Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Bissouma played 28 times for the Lilywhites last season, starting 26 games in the Premier League. Postecoglou also cleared up what the Mali international must now do in order to force his way back into his plans.

"Behaviour, mate. It’s quite simple," said the Greek-born Australian. "It’s him making better choices moving forward and behaviour. He’s obviously disappointed and he was very apologetic, not just to me but to the club and to everyone involved. But that’s just the first part of the process, the next part is behaviour now.

"Making sure that he does the things he needs to do, like for all of us. We all make mistakes. It is how you find your way back from those mistakes and what you do is far more important than what you say."

Tottenham start their season against Leicester (Image credit: Alamy)

More Tottenham Hotspur stories

Tottenham squad for 2024/25: Ange Postecoglou's full team for the Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup



Tottenham target Arsenal academy star who could cost £60m: report



Tottenham's 10 biggest-money signings and how they fared as Dominic Solanke enters the list