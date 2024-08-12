Tottenham target Arsenal academy star who could cost £60m: report

Dominic Solanke will lead the line for Tottenham Hotspur next season, after completing a record £65 million move from Bournemouth.

But Ange Postecoglou is also keen to add more creativity to his midfield, ensuring a steady supply of chances for the team's new focal point.

In addition to Solanke, Tottenham have already signed young prospects Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall and Yang Min-hyuk this summer.

According to TEAMtalk, Spurs are looking to bring in Ebere Eze from Crystal Palace, who scored 11 goals and assisted four more in the Premier League last season. Since moving to Palace four years ago, Eze has shown that he can unlock stubborn defences with his exceptional dribbling and passing ability.

His performances have become much more consistent, leading to interest from the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal, who released him as a youngster. Eze started his career at Queens Park Rangers and soon developed a reputation as one of the Championship's most exciting talents.

He is comfortable playing out wide or through the middle, so would give Postecoglou plenty of options if he opted to join Tottenham.

Eberechi Eze celebrates after scoring for Crystal Palace (Image credit: Getty Images)

“He’s a great talent,” former club legend Chris Waddle recently told the Mirror. “I think he’d mainly be used in a wide role. He’s got pace, grace and balance. The Spurs fans would love to watch him. He’s definitely a Tottenham player. He would be a great addition."

After making his debut last year, Eze was part of the England squad that reached the final of the Euros, coming off the bench against Denmark, Slovakia and Switzerland. The 26-year-old is under contract at Palace until 2027 but they could be tempted to cash in for around £60 million.

Their other creative spark, Michael Olise, has been sold to Bayern Munich and they would be wary of losing both players in the same transfer window.

