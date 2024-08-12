Tottenham target Arsenal academy star who could cost £60m: report

By
published

Tottenham continue to rebuild under Ange Postecoglou and want to improve the supply of chances to new signing Dominic Solanke

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dominic Solanke will lead the line for Tottenham Hotspur next season, after completing a record £65 million move from Bournemouth.  

But Ange Postecoglou is also keen to add more creativity to his midfield, ensuring a steady supply of chances for the team's new focal point.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Sean Cole
Sean Cole
Writer

Sean Cole is a freelance journalist. He has written for FourFourTwo, BBC Sport and When Saturday Comes among others. A Birmingham City supporter and staunch Nikola Zigic advocate, he once scored a hat-trick at St. Andrew’s (in a half-time game). He also has far too many football shirts and spends far too much time reading the Wikipedia pages of obscure players.