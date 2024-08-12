Tottenham squad for 2024/25: Ange Postecoglou's full team for the Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup

The Tottenham squad for 2024/25 will be targeting a Champions League return, after laying strong foundations in Ange Postecoglou's first season at the helm

The Tottenham squad for the 2024/25 season is in place and ready to go, as Spurs look to secure Champions League qualification for the first time since 2022.

The official party line will be to challenge for the Premier League title, but, after last term’s collapse and eventual fifth-placed finish, Champions League football is more realistic. Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs are a fluid, exciting unit when on form but can be porous as sponge when not – the north Londoners conceded 61 league goals last season, only six fewer than 17th-placed Nottingham Forest

Swipe to scroll horizontally
No.PlayerPosition
1Guglielmo VicarioGK
3Sergio ReguilonDF
4Oliver SkippMF
6Radu DragusinDF
7Son Heung-minFW
8Yves BissoumaMF
9RicharlisonFW
10James MaddisonMF
12Emerson RoyalDF
13Destiny UdogieDF
14Archie GrayMF
15Lucas BergvallMF
16Timo WernerFW
17Cristian RomeroDF
18Giovani Lo CelsoMF
20Fraser ForsterGK
21Dejan KulusevskiFW
22Brennan JohnsonFW
23Pedro PorroDF
24Djed SpenceDF
27Manor SolomonFW
29Pape SarrMF
30Rodrigo BentancurMF
33Ben DaviesDF
35Ashley PhillipsDF
37Micky van de VenDF
40Brandon AustinGK
41Alfie WhitemanGK
44Dane ScarlettFW
45Alfie DevineMF
-Dominic SolankeFW

