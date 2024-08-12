Tottenham squad for 2024/25: Ange Postecoglou's full team for the Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup
The Tottenham squad for 2024/25 will be targeting a Champions League return, after laying strong foundations in Ange Postecoglou's first season at the helm
The Tottenham squad for the 2024/25 season is in place and ready to go, as Spurs look to secure Champions League qualification for the first time since 2022.
The official party line will be to challenge for the Premier League title, but, after last term’s collapse and eventual fifth-placed finish, Champions League football is more realistic. Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs are a fluid, exciting unit when on form but can be porous as sponge when not – the north Londoners conceded 61 league goals last season, only six fewer than 17th-placed Nottingham Forest.
Results against direct rivals need to improve, particularly at home: Spurs’ 12 defeats in 2023/24 included backyard reverses to Aston Villa, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City – each dealing a key blow to their ambitions and boosting a competitor’s. Playing free-flowing football is nice, but fans demand greater consistency.
Premier League seasons consist of 38 games. Last time out, Spurs entered November top of the table and unbeaten, with eight victories, two draws and 26 points taken from a possible 30… then an implosion at home to Chelsea on matchday 11 obliterated their form.
Long-term injuries (sustained during that fiery derby clash) to James Maddison and Micky van de Ven contributed to a five-game winless streak from which the side never truly recovered. Spurs ultimately missed out on Champions League football.
If Postecoglou’s side can start just as strongly and maintain that standard this season, they’ll be challenging for more than just European qualification. But can they avoid collapse when inevitable injuries and suspensions strike?
Tottenham squad for 2024/25
- GK: Guglielmo Vicario
- GK: Fraser Forster
- GK: Brandon Austin
- GK: Alfie Whiteman
- DF: Sergio Reguilon
- DF: Radu Dragusin
- DF: Emerson Royal
- DF: Destiny Udogie
- DF: Cristian Romero
- DF: Pedro Porro
- DF: Djed Spence
- DF: Ben Davies
- DF: Ashley Phillips
- DF: Micky van de Ven
- MF: Oliver Skipp
- MF: Yves Bissouma
- MF: James Maddison
- MF: Archie Gray
- MF: Lucas Bergvall
- MF: Giovani Lo Celso
- MF: Pape Sarr
- MF: Rodrigo Bentancur
- MF: Alfie Devine
- FW: Son Heung-min
- FW: Richarlison
- FW: Timo Werner
- FW: Dejan Kulusevski
- FW: Brennan Johnson
- FW: Manor Solomon
- FW: Dane Scarlett
- FW: Dominic Solanke
Tottenham squad numbers for 2024/25
|No.
|Player
|Position
|1
|Guglielmo Vicario
|GK
|3
|Sergio Reguilon
|DF
|4
|Oliver Skipp
|MF
|6
|Radu Dragusin
|DF
|7
|Son Heung-min
|FW
|8
|Yves Bissouma
|MF
|9
|Richarlison
|FW
|10
|James Maddison
|MF
|12
|Emerson Royal
|DF
|13
|Destiny Udogie
|DF
|14
|Archie Gray
|MF
|15
|Lucas Bergvall
|MF
|16
|Timo Werner
|FW
|17
|Cristian Romero
|DF
|18
|Giovani Lo Celso
|MF
|20
|Fraser Forster
|GK
|21
|Dejan Kulusevski
|FW
|22
|Brennan Johnson
|FW
|23
|Pedro Porro
|DF
|24
|Djed Spence
|DF
|27
|Manor Solomon
|FW
|29
|Pape Sarr
|MF
|30
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|MF
|33
|Ben Davies
|DF
|35
|Ashley Phillips
|DF
|37
|Micky van de Ven
|DF
|40
|Brandon Austin
|GK
|41
|Alfie Whiteman
|GK
|44
|Dane Scarlett
|FW
|45
|Alfie Devine
|MF
|-
|Dominic Solanke
|FW
Tottenham manager
Ange Postecoglou
Ange Postecoglou made an instant impact after arriving at Spurs from Celtic one year ago, making shrewd signings, implementing a high-octane style of football and wooing a beleaguered fanbase with his no-nonsense personality. The Australian’s dogmatic, attack-no-matter-what philosophy has been widely lauded, though recent jibes about the club’s ambition will have some fans worried.
Tottenham's key player
Son Heung-min
Son Heung-min hit 17 goals and 10 assists in the top-flight last term to help fill the goalscoring void left by Harry Kane. Tottenham’s skipper is now the club’s fifth-highest scorer, with 162 strikes, and remains their most potent attacking threat. Arsenal fans aside, who doesn’t love the South Korean?
One to watch
Micky van de Ven
Micky van de Ven became the quickest Premier League player in history when clocking a top speed of 37.38km/h against Brentford in February, leapfrogging Man City and England speedster Kyle Walker to top spot. The Dutch defender enjoyed a stellar debut campaign and will be desperate to avoid injury and contribute even more this time around.
The mood
Grumbles around exorbitant ticket prices, Daniel Levy’s perceived penny-pinching and a lack of silverware persist, but the current mood is far better than it ever was under Postecoglou’s predecessors Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho. On their day, this team is capable of serving up the type of football worthy of the club’s magnificent stadium. Whisper it, but there’s belief around Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Most likely to...
Leak goals at set pieces. Spurs were among the worst sides in last season’s Premier League when it came to defending dead balls, leading to questions over a lack of dedicated set-piece training. Postecoglou claimed he had “no issue” with the worrying statistics. "Eventually I will create a team that has success and it won't be because of working on set pieces," he sniffed. “I'm just not interested in it. I never have been.”
Least likely to...
Win anything. Since Spurs lifted the 2008 League Cup, 64 of their players and coaches have won more than 200 trophies… at other clubs after leaving Tottenham.
View from the stands
Ricky Sacks (@RickySacks)
The big talking point is whether Ange Postecoglou can be successful at Spurs with the style of football he’s intent on playing.
This season will be different because Spurs will be back in Europe – it’ll be interesting to see how serious Ange takes it and how he handles the Thursday-to-Sunday turnaround.
Our key player will be James Maddison – after a stop-start season, we hope he’ll find his best form and be spurred on by his Euros omission.
Our most underrated player is Pape Sarr. He offers the midfield plenty of young legs.
Look out for [young Swedish midfielder] Lucas Bergvall – the youngster was on the verge of joining Barcelona before Spurs swooped in late. He’s viewed as a potential teenage superstar.
Fans think our owner could invest more into the club when you look back at ENIC's stewardship and the decisions they’ve taken when Spurs had the chance to push on.
The opposition player I'd love here is Eberechi Eze, and it’s a realistic signing given Spurs need more attacking options and Eze's ability to play more than one role.
The opposition player who grinds my gears is Neil Maupay – an average footballer whose only intention is to wind up opposition players and supporters.
The active player I'd love to have back is Harry Kane. Spurs scored more goals without him last season – imagine how many they would score with Harry in this team.
The player I'd happily drive to another club is I don't need to now, but it was Emerson Royal. Despite his ability to get forward, he isn't good enough competition for Pedro Porro.
The thing my club really gets right is work in the community.
The one change I'd make would be for the sole focus to be on the football club’s success rather than other financial avenues (motor racing, boxing, concerts).
Our season ticket prices are extortionate compared to the rest of the Premier League.
I'm least looking forward to playing Ipswich at Portman Road. It has real banana-skin potential in front of a packed on-top-of-you home crowd.
The fans' opinion of the gaffer is mixed. While he plays a brand of football welcomed by a lot of fans, results towards the end of last season were a concern, along with Spurs’ penchant for conceding from set pieces.
If he left, he should be replaced by Mauricio Pochettino. There’s still a feeling that, despite joining bitter rivals Chelsea, he has unfinished business at Spurs.
We'll finish 4th.
