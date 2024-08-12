Tottenham squad for 2024/25: Ange Postecoglou's full team for the Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup

The Tottenham squad for the 2024/25 season is in place and ready to go, as Spurs look to secure Champions League qualification for the first time since 2022.

The official party line will be to challenge for the Premier League title, but, after last term’s collapse and eventual fifth-placed finish, Champions League football is more realistic. Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs are a fluid, exciting unit when on form but can be porous as sponge when not – the north Londoners conceded 61 league goals last season, only six fewer than 17th-placed Nottingham Forest.

Results against direct rivals need to improve, particularly at home: Spurs’ 12 defeats in 2023/24 included backyard reverses to Aston Villa, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City – each dealing a key blow to their ambitions and boosting a competitor’s. Playing free-flowing football is nice, but fans demand greater consistency.

Premier League seasons consist of 38 games. Last time out, Spurs entered November top of the table and unbeaten, with eight victories, two draws and 26 points taken from a possible 30… then an implosion at home to Chelsea on matchday 11 obliterated their form.

Long-term injuries (sustained during that fiery derby clash) to James Maddison and Micky van de Ven contributed to a five-game winless streak from which the side never truly recovered. Spurs ultimately missed out on Champions League football.

If Postecoglou’s side can start just as strongly and maintain that standard this season, they’ll be challenging for more than just European qualification. But can they avoid collapse when inevitable injuries and suspensions strike?

Tottenham squad for 2024/25

Tottenham squad for 2024/25: Ange Postecoglou's full team

GK: Guglielmo Vicario

GK: Fraser Forster

GK: Brandon Austin

GK: Alfie Whiteman

DF: Sergio Reguilon

DF: Radu Dragusin

DF: Emerson Royal

DF: Destiny Udogie

DF: Cristian Romero

DF: Pedro Porro

DF: Djed Spence

DF: Ben Davies

DF: Ashley Phillips

DF: Micky van de Ven

MF: Oliver Skipp

MF: Yves Bissouma

MF: James Maddison

MF: Archie Gray

MF: Lucas Bergvall

MF: Giovani Lo Celso

MF: Pape Sarr

MF: Rodrigo Bentancur

MF: Alfie Devine

FW: Son Heung-min

FW: Richarlison

FW: Timo Werner

FW: Dejan Kulusevski

FW: Brennan Johnson

FW: Manor Solomon

FW: Dane Scarlett

FW: Dominic Solanke

Tottenham squad numbers for 2024/25

Swipe to scroll horizontally No. Player Position 1 Guglielmo Vicario GK 3 Sergio Reguilon DF 4 Oliver Skipp MF 6 Radu Dragusin DF 7 Son Heung-min FW 8 Yves Bissouma MF 9 Richarlison FW 10 James Maddison MF 12 Emerson Royal DF 13 Destiny Udogie DF 14 Archie Gray MF 15 Lucas Bergvall MF 16 Timo Werner FW 17 Cristian Romero DF 18 Giovani Lo Celso MF 20 Fraser Forster GK 21 Dejan Kulusevski FW 22 Brennan Johnson FW 23 Pedro Porro DF 24 Djed Spence DF 27 Manor Solomon FW 29 Pape Sarr MF 30 Rodrigo Bentancur MF 33 Ben Davies DF 35 Ashley Phillips DF 37 Micky van de Ven DF 40 Brandon Austin GK 41 Alfie Whiteman GK 44 Dane Scarlett FW 45 Alfie Devine MF - Dominic Solanke FW

Tottenham manager

Ange Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou (Image credit: Alamy)

Ange Postecoglou made an instant impact after arriving at Spurs from Celtic one year ago, making shrewd signings, implementing a high-octane style of football and wooing a beleaguered fanbase with his no-nonsense personality. The Australian’s dogmatic, attack-no-matter-what philosophy has been widely lauded, though recent jibes about the club’s ambition will have some fans worried.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Tottenham's key player

Son Heung-min

Son Heung-min (Image credit: Alamy)

Son Heung-min hit 17 goals and 10 assists in the top-flight last term to help fill the goalscoring void left by Harry Kane. Tottenham’s skipper is now the club’s fifth-highest scorer, with 162 strikes, and remains their most potent attacking threat. Arsenal fans aside, who doesn’t love the South Korean?

One to watch

Micky van de Ven

Micky van de Ven (Image credit: Alamy)

Micky van de Ven became the quickest Premier League player in history when clocking a top speed of 37.38km/h against Brentford in February, leapfrogging Man City and England speedster Kyle Walker to top spot. The Dutch defender enjoyed a stellar debut campaign and will be desperate to avoid injury and contribute even more this time around.

The mood

Grumbles around exorbitant ticket prices, Daniel Levy’s perceived penny-pinching and a lack of silverware persist, but the current mood is far better than it ever was under Postecoglou’s predecessors Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho. On their day, this team is capable of serving up the type of football worthy of the club’s magnificent stadium. Whisper it, but there’s belief around Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Most likely to...

Leak goals at set pieces. Spurs were among the worst sides in last season’s Premier League when it came to defending dead balls, leading to questions over a lack of dedicated set-piece training. Postecoglou claimed he had “no issue” with the worrying statistics. "Eventually I will create a team that has success and it won't be because of working on set pieces," he sniffed. “I'm just not interested in it. I never have been.”

Least likely to...

Win anything. Since Spurs lifted the 2008 League Cup, 64 of their players and coaches have won more than 200 trophies… at other clubs after leaving Tottenham.

View from the stands

Ricky Sacks (@RickySacks)

The big talking point is whether Ange Postecoglou can be successful at Spurs with the style of football he’s intent on playing.



This season will be different because Spurs will be back in Europe – it’ll be interesting to see how serious Ange takes it and how he handles the Thursday-to-Sunday turnaround.



Our key player will be James Maddison – after a stop-start season, we hope he’ll find his best form and be spurred on by his Euros omission.



Our most underrated player is Pape Sarr. He offers the midfield plenty of young legs.



Look out for [young Swedish midfielder] Lucas Bergvall – the youngster was on the verge of joining Barcelona before Spurs swooped in late. He’s viewed as a potential teenage superstar.



Fans think our owner could invest more into the club when you look back at ENIC's stewardship and the decisions they’ve taken when Spurs had the chance to push on.



The opposition player I'd love here is Eberechi Eze, and it’s a realistic signing given Spurs need more attacking options and Eze's ability to play more than one role.



The opposition player who grinds my gears is Neil Maupay – an average footballer whose only intention is to wind up opposition players and supporters.



The active player I'd love to have back is Harry Kane. Spurs scored more goals without him last season – imagine how many they would score with Harry in this team.



The player I'd happily drive to another club is I don't need to now, but it was Emerson Royal. Despite his ability to get forward, he isn't good enough competition for Pedro Porro.



The thing my club really gets right is work in the community.



The one change I'd make would be for the sole focus to be on the football club’s success rather than other financial avenues (motor racing, boxing, concerts).



Our season ticket prices are extortionate compared to the rest of the Premier League.



I'm least looking forward to playing Ipswich at Portman Road. It has real banana-skin potential in front of a packed on-top-of-you home crowd.



The fans' opinion of the gaffer is mixed. While he plays a brand of football welcomed by a lot of fans, results towards the end of last season were a concern, along with Spurs’ penchant for conceding from set pieces.



If he left, he should be replaced by Mauricio Pochettino. There’s still a feeling that, despite joining bitter rivals Chelsea, he has unfinished business at Spurs.



We'll finish 4th.